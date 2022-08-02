Fans think Beyoncé addressed the Jay-Z and Solange elevator incident in ‘Cosy’

Of course, sometimes s–t go down when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator. On July 29, Beyoncé released her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance. And while its release has completely broken the Internet, it’s a lot of lyrics in her new song “Cozy” that really has fans talking.

In the song, the “Formation” singer’s younger sister, Solange Knowles, gets a pretty memorable shoutout. Beyoncé sings, “Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis / ‘Cause she comfortable,” leading many people to believe that she’s addressing the infamous 2014 elevator fight between her sister and husband, Jay-Z. One fan tweeted, “No way, #Beyonce singing ‘Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis’ in Cozy is her recalling what happened with Solange and Jay-Z in 2014,” while another wrote, “When Beyonce says ‘might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis’ she means like bc Solange will f–k you up on an elevator right? Right.”

In case you need a refresher on what went down: TMZ shared surveillance footage of Jay-Z and Solange getting into a physical altercation in an elevator after the 2014 Met Gala, while Beyoncé stood by. The video sparked rumours of Jay-Z’s infidelity, which the rapper and Beyoncé confirmed on their respective albums 4:44 and Lemonde.