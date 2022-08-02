I had lot of fun playing my role in ‘Raksha Bandhan’: Akshay Kumar

Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is gearing up to be a huge blockbuster. With the movie’s music album already being a fan favourite, the trailer building great anticipation amongst the audience and of course, it being an Akshay Kumar film, the movie has already ticked off the golden trifecta. Recently, we got a chance to interview the multi-genre superstar Akshay Kumar himself and here’s what he had to say.

When asked about his upcoming role Akshay gushes, “I had a lot of fun playing my role in Raksha Bandhan. It is a character that belongs to a middle-class family embroiled in everyday middle-class problems trying to make ends meet and having the responsibility of getting his four sisters married.”

When asked how his role and the movie in general is unique than the ones he’s done before, he says, “I’ve essayed many roles in my career, strangely I haven’t worked in a film which focuses on this special brother-sister bond, something which is so relatable and universal. Actually, I don’t think we have many such films in our industry. So, in that sense, I got to try something new.”

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma in association with Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani and Cape of Good Films. It has been written by ace screenwriting couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The music of ‘Rakshabandhan’ has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya and lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

The film featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is all set to hit the theatres on 11th August 2022.

Director Aanand L Rai’s last film ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles had received highest opening day views on Disney+Hotstar.