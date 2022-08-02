Swiatek dominates WTA rankings in spite of Warsaw defeat

PARIS: French Open champion IgaSwiatek remained firmly at the head of the WTA rankings released on Monday, in spite of her shock exit in her home Poland Open last week. Swiatek had not lost on clay in over a year before going down 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 to the French player Caroline Garcia in the quarter-finals in Warsaw. The 21-year-old Pole, who has held the top spot since the surprise retirement of Australian Ashleigh Barty at the end of March, remains more than 4,000 points ahead of number two AnettKontaveit. With no changes at all in the top 20, the biggest jump was by Garcia whose victory over Ana Bogdan in the final in Warsaw took her from 45th to number 32. It is her best ranking since October 2019 but remains well short of her performances in 2018 when she reached fourth in the world. WTA top 20: 1. IgaSwiatek (POL) 8,396 pts 2. AnettKontaveit (EST) 4,476 3. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,190 4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,030 5. OnsJabeur (TUN) 4,010 6. ArynaSabalenka (BLR) 3,267 7. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3,087 8. GarbineMuguruza (ESP) 2,886 9. Danielle Collins (USA) 2,743 10. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,717 11. Cori Gauff (USA) 2,647 12. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,635 13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,635 14. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,534 15. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2,477 16. SimonaHalep (ROM) 2,415 17. JelenaOstapenko (LAT) 2,302 18. BarboraKrejcikova (CZE) 2,163 19. VeronikaKudermetova (RUS) 2,090 20. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2,016.