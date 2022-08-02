Women’s Tour and Euros draw French viewers

PARIS: After a day in the spotlight for women’s sports, French analyst Mediametrie estimated on Monday that the last stage of the Tour de France and the final of Euro 2022 each attracted more than three million viewers in the country. In Britain, the BBC earlier said that more than 23 million viewers tuned in on television or online to watch England beat Germany in the women’s football final on Sunday. In France, women cyclists rode a multi-stage race after a 33-year gap and under the “Tour de France” banner for the first time. According to France Televisions, four of the eight stages, won by Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten, attracted at least two million viewers. “It’s a nice surprise,” Laurent-Eric Le Lay, director of sports at France Televisions, told AFP. “It’s a very solid base on which the cycling world will be able to build.” The men’s Tour de France, run over the first four weeks of July, was watched live by an average of four million people in France. Although France was eliminated in the Euros semi-finals, the final, broadcast on two channels, was watched by an average of 3.39 million viewers. France’s semi-final loss to Germany attracted more than seven million viewers. The audiences were substantially higher than the 2017 Euros but well below the 2019 women’s World Cup, which was held in France.