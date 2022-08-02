Watson vows to accept ruling after sexual misconduct claims

NEW YORK: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is prepared to accept the findings of an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against him, the NFL Players Association said Sunday and urged the NFL to do the same.

The association released a statement Sunday night amid widespread media reports that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s verdict on a possible suspension of Watson would be delivered. Robinson was jointly appointed by the league and the players’ union, and if she imposes any punishment either side can appeal the decision. Robinson heard arguments from the league, union and Watson’s attorney during a three-day hearing in June. “In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding,” the NFLPA said Sunday. “First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. “A former Federal Judge — appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL — held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.” Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. The incidents took place between March 2020 and March 2021 while he was with the Houston Texans. No criminal charges were brought against him. One of the lawsuits was dropped, Watson settled 20 others and four remain on course to go to trial. The Texans have also reached settlements with 30 women who were prepared to make claims against the club for its alleged role in enabling Watson’s behavior. Watson has maintained his innocence, but he could still face punishment by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The 26-year-old, who led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, didn’t play at all in 2021 as he was sidelined under the “non-injury/personal matter” category of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. In March, the Texans traded Watson to the Browns, who said they carried out an “extensive” investigation into the allegations against the quarterback. Cleveland signed him knowing that he could face a suspension, with some US media outlets reporting the NFL was seeking a full season suspension. With the decision looming, Watson reported to Browns training camp last week.