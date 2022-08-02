Ex-chairman NAB moves IHC against PAC’s proceedings

Former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the summons notice issued to him by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Tayyaba Gul harassment matter. The petitioner prayed the court to set aside the minutes of PAC’s meeting regarding the matter, and also to declare its actions and directions as illegal. He also requested the court to stay the proceedings of PAC till the final decision of the case. The director general NAB Lahore had also filed an identical petition in the IHC against the PAC’s summon notice while a separate case was filed by Acting NAB Chairman Zahir Shah against the PAC’s mandate. The court had sought arguments from the respondents on the maintainability of the petition. The PAC had summoned the former NAB chairman and DG NAB Lahore in the Tayyaba Gul harassment matter.