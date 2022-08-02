IIOJK annexation by India puts peace of South Asia at stake: experts

Diplomatic and human rights experts here Monday said the unlawful annexation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019 by the fascist Modi Government had put peace of entire South Asia at stake and urged United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir for lasting peace and stability in the entire region.

They said women and children were subjected to sexual assaults in IIOJK where Kashmiris were deprived of all rights including free movement, communications and liberties.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan told APP that the unlawful annexation of IIOJK by India was a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) as well as International laws.

He said such unilateral and illegal actions taken by the fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019 could not change the disputed status of the held valley. IIOJK was an internationally recognized disputed territory and its illegal annexation was a clear violation of UNSC resolutions, he reiterated.

“The August 5 illegal actions by the Indian Govt have put peace of entire South Asia at stake and another war on Kashmir between two nuclear armed neighbour countries would prove disastrous for the entire region,” he said, adding any unilateral step or action by Indian government could not change its disputed status, as enshrined in UNSC resolutions.

“The revoking of Article 370 by the Indian Govt was tantamount to changing the demographic structure as well as status of IIOJK and Pakistan can’t remain silent over such illegal acts.”

These illegal acts, he said, had exposed real face of the so-called secular state and proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and state terrorism.

The scrapping of Article 370 from Indian constitution had exposed India’s nefarious designs against oppressed Kashmiris as well as Modi government’s hegemonic expansionist policies through subjugation of minorities through state terrorism.

“India could neither change the disputed status of IIOJK, as enshrined in UNSC resolutions, nor could it force Pakistan and Kashmiris to accept the illegal outcomes. Time is near when Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian yoke,” he said.

Professor Dr. H.R Hialali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said that four wars had been fought between two nuclear armed neighboring countries on Kashmir and another war could prove disastrous for the entire South Asia and its devastating effects might go beyond this region.

Dr Hilali said that the road to peace in subcontinent was passing through Kashmir and lasting peace and stability in the region could not be established unless resolution of this core issue as per wishes of Kashmiris.