Kashmiris’ lockdown continues for over three years

Lockdown in IIOJK is continued since 1091 days. Indian act of abrogating article 370 & 35-A on 5 August 2019 has shown bad face of Indian so-called democracy & Indian Modi agenda of converting Muslim majority into minority.

On democratic front, Pakistan exposed Indian brutal act. Human rights associations, electronic, print media all over the world raised voice against Indian Government.

Britain parliamentarians raised voices over Indian uplifting of Article 370, 35-A and brutalities. America, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia also raised voices.

16 European parliamentarian wrote a letter to president EU on IIOJK issue & point out the issue is alarming between two nuclear states.

Indian 5th August 2019, act is against 1972 Simla Agreement, which clearly states “Neither side shall unilaterally alter the situation”.

Women rights watch report 2021 and UNO high commission for Human rights 2018-2019 report speaks about Human rights violations in IIOJK. After 5th Aug 2019, maximum political leaders of IIOJK were arrested by Indian Government. India violated all international rules and put IIOJK in complete black out situation.

RSS & BJP agenda exposed to the world for fulfilling of Hindutva ideals.

Uplifting of article 370 & 35 A was aimed to settle Hindus across the country in IIOJK.

Around 9 lac soldiers are deployed in IIOJK & occupying IIOJK as a Garrison, the way Israel has done.

Modi is trying to place Hindu Chief Minister in IIOJK through Delimitation Commission.

Since 7 decades India is supressing innocent Kashmiris, around 96 thousand have been martyred, 11 thousand women are raped, more than one lac kids are orphan today, 23 thousand women became widow due to brutalities of Indian soldiers in IIOJK.

Pellet guns are used against innocent Kashmiris they became blind. Genocide watch pointed out Indians agenda of eliminating Muslims in IIOJK. Burhan Wani martyr’s in 2016 gave a new strength in fighting for independence.

Pakistan continues its moral & diplomatic efforts for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issues.