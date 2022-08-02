Hyundai announces ‘Goal of The Century’ plantation drive

As a future mobility solution company, Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) is all set to launch the Hyundai Goal of the Century Test Drive from July 26th to September 30th, 2022. This campaign aims to conduct a plantation test drive and invite customers to be a part of the Goal of the Century (GOTC) program as a supporter by planting a tree in their name.

Moreover, this initiative will give supporters a chance to win tickets to Doha for FIFA World Cup 2022™ and many other prizes.

On talking about the Hyundai Test Drive 2022, CEO HNMPL, Mr. Hassan Mansha said, “We have a responsibility to make this world sustainable for the future generations – It’s no longer a task, it’s our goal of the century.”

HNMPL anticipates a great turnout and encourages people to register as a supporter for a sustainable future and take a pledge with the GOTC photo-booth.

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) aims to score the most fundamental goal of the century: a united world for sustainability. They are committed to minimizing the environmental impact through progressive and proactive environmental management activities.