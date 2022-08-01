PDM ‘saved’ Pakistan by removing Imran: Fazl

JUIF chief Fazlur Rehman Sunday defended the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) decision to remove Imran Khan contending had he continued as prime minister, Pakistan would have disintegrated. Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Fazl made it clear that there was no disagreement among the PDM parties or leaders over completing the remaining terms of the federal government. He also said it was not true that the PPP and JUI-F had pushed the PML-N into an unpleasant situation. He said the PDM government would complete its term and general elections would be held after that. Fazl said Imran Khan destroyed the Gwadar deep sea port and that the PDM’s first priority was to safeguard the CPEC and the investment from China.

He said Imran Khan had lied to the nation, as only $8 billion reserves were there when he left the PM’s office. He said unlike Imran Khan, the coalition government had come forth with long-term goals to bring prosperity to the country and these plans would be announced within the next few days. Referring to the planned two-day PDM summit, the JUIF chief said that measures to improve the economy would be announced on Wednesday.

Regarding the by-elections for vacant national assembly seats, Fazl said the PDM candidates will be the ones who were runner-up in the 2018 general elections. The JUI-F chief also spokes about the demands of people from the erstwhile Fata, saying that the locals were capable of defending themselves but the state has taken away arms from them.

Fazl said he planned to meet the prime minister in this regard. He demanded that the local police and administration should be empowered to end this issue. The PDM lead also pointed out that the gas reserves discovered in the region belong to the locals and hence the benefits of development should reach them. He hoped that the government would address the problems faced by the youth of such underdeveloped areas and initiate programs to help them achieve success in the future.