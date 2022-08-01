Minister distributes Rehmatul Aalameen scholarship cheques among students

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Sunday distributed the Rehmatul Lil Aalameen scholarship cheques among the special students of district Bajour.

In this regard cheque distribution ceremony was held at Khar Jarga Hall district Bajaur under the auspices of KP directorate of social welfare department for Merged Areas in which the provincial minister was chief guest while he was accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Ajmal Khan, District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajour, Nazim sub division Nawagai and others.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony Anwar Zeb Khan said that the incumbent KP government had taken tangible steps for the welfare of the depressed and financially weak class of the society.

He said the budget of social welfare department for the financial year 2022-23 had been increased to great extent aimed at helping the needy, widows , orphans and other who are financially weak.

“The said scholarship is great step of the KP government and through this scholarship those students who could not continue their education due to financial issues, now they will continue their education as the provincial government awarding 50,000 rupees scholarship to the deserving students”, said Anwar Zeb Khan.

He further said that 112 special students of district Bajour would benefit from this scholarship while cheques of the scholarship would be distributed among 1,000 special students belonging to newly merged tribal districts. He directed the concerned authorities to make sure transparency in distribution of the scholarship cheques among the deserving special students of Newly Merged Districts.

Process of repatriation of IDPs from tribal districts continue: The process of repatriation of IDPs from tribal districts is going on, an official of the Afghan Commissionerate said here Sunday.

Ration allowance of Rs. 8000 per family was being given to returning families, the official confirmed. He disclosed that 12000 food allowance per family was being given to returnees and 15229 families were registered with PDMA.

It was necessary for the family receiving the allowance to be registered and belong to the respective districts and the process of repatriation of IDPs started in 2018, the official said. He disclosed that one time assistance of Rs 35,000 per family was also given to the returnees with non-food items and tents.

He recalled that after 2018, 15229 families got this allowance and 6995 families got this allowance after confirmation by NADRA while 7985 families of the Madakhil tribe returned from Afghanistan for which a governance desk had been established at Bakakhel. He said a regular campaign was also conducted in Bakakhel regarding the return of IDPs and 6695 IDPs families returned from Bakakhel Point.