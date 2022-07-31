Talks with TTP

By sending yet another delegation to Kabul in a desperate attempt to bring the notorious Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan back to the deliberations table, Islamabad has announced its priorities to the world (probably standing at the top of some green hill).

After the official designation failed to gain any assurances, the religious scholars were sought to break the ice across the border. That a leader is already tooting his own horn about having convinced the faction’s top leadership that Pakistan’s constitution does not need to be amended for any un-Islamic inclinations strongly hints at a breakthrough.

Maybe, this time, we would succeed in procuring an agreement with a group that mercilessly butchered tens of thousands of us regarding a long-term ceasefire. Yet, there is no knowing what the government is prepared to negotiate away in exchange this time. In the past, peace talks have always failed to deliver and only led to Pakistan paying compensation and releasing war-hardened criminals in the open.

The controversial Shakai agreement, which only lasted for 50 days, speaks volumes about the likelihood of the heavily-armed militants going back on their word. Still, the parliament and the military both wish to break bread with the nation’s foremost killers. Of course, the ongoing spate of economic crises and its undeniable impact on the capacity to launch a “decisive crackdown” cannot be swept under the rug and hold paramount importance in the boardroom discussion.

But, can anyone in the power circles actually vouch for the latest round of talks to last a while? How long before the TTP gets up, and realises that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its Shariah-compliant Penal Code do not float its boat? Who would then stop them from blowing the dust off the grenades and spilling innocent blood on streets across the country? Time and again, we have learned that their crusade to rule the roost over an Islamic Emirate, made phenomenally viable by the incorporation of the Pashtun card overweighs any norms of decency or humanity. While it can be hoped that the government manages to come out with an upper hand, TTP killers have been known to only understand the language of force.

A weaker card would only boost their confidence and bring forth a set of more bizarre demands. Today, they are asking back the mainstreamed tribal areas to run them according to their lawless whims. Maybe tomorrow, they will lay claims on all of Pakistan. *