Story of The Peel Connection – a journey of Nidah Barber Raymond

The Peel Connection Skincare Clinic in California is a state-of-the-art facility that provides a wide range of services to help you look and feel your best.

We offer a variety of facial treatments, body treatments and massages that are designed to rejuvenate and revitalise your skin. We also offer a comprehensive line of skincare products that are available for purchase in our online store. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing facial treatment or a complete skincare regimen, The Peel Connection Skincare Clinic is here to help you achieve your goals. The clinic offers a variety of services including facials, Botox, fillers, and more. The clinic is owned and operated by Nidah Barber Raymond, who is a licensed esthetician and certified laser technician.

As a licensed esthetician and peel-expert with over a decade of experience, Nidah Barber-Raymond knows a thing or two about giving her clients the best results possible. Her journey began after receiving a chemical peel in 2009 and being impressed with the immediate results of brighter, tighter, and smoother skin. Since then, Nidah has dedicated herself to learning everything she can about chemical peels, their indications and effects, and collaborating with a Ph.D. chemist to create an effective and diverse peel line. The skincare industry is massive, with a focus on anti-aging products and treatments. However, keeping your skin young and healthy requires treating it with respect and nourishing it, as the skin is the largest organ in the body and it has a memory. Therefore, how you treat your skin today will be reflected in ten, 20, and 30 years. As someone who understands the importance of healthy skin, Nidah Barber-Raymond is the founder of The Peel Connection, a skincare brand helping people tackle hyperpigmentation, acne, wrinkles and more through proper chemical peel application.

As the only specialised chemical peel business in the world, They have done over 30,000 chemical peels and have been featured in reputable magazines such as Insider Beauty and Refinery 29. Their line of different peels for the face, back, legs and more, have helped them to establish a reputable name for themselves in the beauty industry

As the only specialised chemical peel business in the world, They have done over 30,000 chemical peels and have been featured in reputable magazines such as Insider Beauty and Refinery 29. Their line of different peels for the face, back, legs and more, have helped them to establish a reputable name for themselves in the beauty industry. The Peel Connection brand offers exclusive professional chemical peel services that are performed by their highly trained and knowledgeable staff. They are constantly innovating and expanding their offerings to make sure that they are providing the best possible service to their clients. They believe that their work is vitally important and that is why they are the top skincare in California, USA.

Nidah Barber-Raymond, the brilliant visionary behind The Peel Connection, has adapted her company’s services to better suit the needs of her clients during the COVID-19 pandemic. She now offers professional home peel services and has even created a new and improved peel product – ClearPeel. This new peel is a modified Jessner solution and It is designed for a multi-layer application and can safely be used at home to target a variety of skin concerns such as pores and texture, hyperpigmentation. In the coming years, Nidah Barber-Raymond aims to expand her company’s service nationwide and become a nationally recognised chemical peel company. In addition, she aims to educate the public about the numerous benefits of peels by offering a layered approach to the treatment with average percentages. “My tip is to always start with the least invasive procedure on your skin. Chemical peels are a great way to get results without causing trauma to the skin,” Nidah says.

The Peel Connection is available on TikTok.