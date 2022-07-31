Bre Tiesi reveals name of her and Nick Cannon’s baby

A legendary name indeed. Bre Tiesi revealed the name of her son with Nick Cannon on Instagram, Legend Cannon. The model-who welcomed her newborn on June 28-confirmed his name by tagging a new Instagram account she created for her son. “I’ll be posting all things legend on his page,” Bre wrote on her Instagram story on July 26. “Give him a follow!” There’s only one photo on the new Instagram account @Legendarylovecannon as of yet, which is a sonogram photo that was posted on February 28. The mom captioned the photo, “Baby C.”

Nearly a month after Bre gave birth, she shared a video on YouTube discussing a scary moment that occurred during her home birth, which resulted in her baby needing respiratory help. “The intensity of birth takes over your whole body and I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break,” she recalled. “I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won’t he come, get him out.”

Fortunately, Bre shared that her son is doing fine now, writing during footage from his first doctor’s appointment, “Baby is perfect, and in the 95 percentile.”

Their little one marks Nick’s eighth child. The Wild ‘N Out star is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 19-month-old Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa; and son Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who passed away from brain cancer at five-months-old last December.

In an emotional July 25 Instagram post Bre thanked Nick for being a supportive partner during her pregnancy journey. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner,” she wrote. “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.” Nick responded, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!” He added, “Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted.”