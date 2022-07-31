POL product prices might rise by Rs28.44

The Finance Division will provide a summary on Saturday (today) requesting up to an 11pc increase in fuel prices beginning August 1. As is customary, the prime minister will make the final judgement in this matter. Similarly, if the government incorporates a Rs7 per litre petroleum dealer’s profit in the pricing system, the price of petrol and HSD will rise even more. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had authorised the higher margin of petroleum dealers the day before. The Petroleum Division informed traders that the government will impose the margin on August 1, 2022. Petrol prices would rise from Rs230.24 to Rs236.77 per litre, HSD prices would rise from Rs236.00 to Rs264.44 per litre, SKO prices would rise from Rs196.45 to Rs207.47 per litre, and LDO prices would rise from Rs191.68 to Rs197.32 per litre.