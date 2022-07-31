Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail confirmed in 11 cases

An Islamabad court has granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in 11 cases, a private TV channel reported.

The former prime minister faces sedition charges in one of the cases and charges of vandalism in ten other cases – all of them were registered during the PTI’s long march on Islamabad on May 25.

The PTI chairman appeared before sessions judge Kamran Basharat Mufti. In 10 vandalism cases, Imran Khan won bail on surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each. In the sedition case, he was granted bail until the first week of September. The court has also summoned Islamabad’s Kohsar police with relevant records.

On May 25, Imran Khan marched from Peshawar to Islamabad with his supporters to reach the D-Chowk.

During the march, several trees and vehicles were set on fire on Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue. The Supreme Court had allowed Imran Khan to hold a public rally in Islamabad without going to the D-Chowk. However, when the PTI chief violated the court orders and called on his supporters to march on D-Chowk the government planned to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him. The apex court, however, did not allow the PML-N government to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan.