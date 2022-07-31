Elahi approves upgradation of emergency wards, free of cost medicines

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi undertook mega steps to provide excellent health facilities to the people of the province. The CM presided over a marathon three hours long meeting at CMO here on Saturday in which it was decided to extend the Health Card programme of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a further improved manner.He also accorded approval to upgrade Wazirabad Institute Of Cardiology and the number of beds in WIC will be increased from 100 to 200.Pervaiz Elahi approved to upgrade the emergency wards of all the hospitals across Punjab and all the medicines in the emergency wards will be given free of cost.

He stated that it is the right of a patient to get free medicines in an emergency. He disclosed that the number of beds in the WIC will be increased upto 400.He revealed that the shortage of doctors in WIC especially of anesthesiologists and paramedical staff will be overcome forthwith. He informed that the anesthesiologists will be awarded special allowance to overcome their shortage.

The CM directed to launch a special programme in order to enhance the capacity building of doctors.CM directed to construct residencies of the doctors and paramedical staff on the vacant land of Wazirabad Institute Of Cardiology. He asserted that the file work should be carried out promptly so as to provide best health facilities to the people of the province. A comprehensive review was made during the meeting to bring improvements in the Health department along with providing best treatment facilities to the people. Former Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, former Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Chairman P&D, Secretary Health, Head Of WIC, DG Rescue 1122 and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons due to drowning in a flood water in the area of Basti Talpur Dera Ghazi Khan.CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons. CM stated to equally share the grief with the heirs of the deceased persons and vowed to stand with the heirs in their hour of grief.CM prayed to Allah Almighty to grant fortitude to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

The Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down the wall of a mosque in Jhelum.CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons. CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration about the incident.CM stated to equally share the grief with the heirs of the deceased persons.