KP CM announces relief package for flood victims of Balochistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday announced the relief package for the flood affectees of Balochistan and directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of announced package to flood hit people within the next 24 hours.

As per special directives of the chief minister, 32 trucks of relief package from the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dispatched to flood hit people of Balochistan. The relief package includes, 1000 number of tents,1000 mattresses, 1000 hygiene kits, 1000 blankets, 1000 quilts, 1000 tarpaulin sheets, 1000 mosquito nets and 20 number of dewatering pumps.

Similarly, essential medicines and 1000 food packages are also part of the relief package. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressing his sympathy with the people of Balochistan said that the KP government and its people stood by the flood hit people in this testing time and would extend all possible support to them.

He further said that, KP government shared the grief of affected people and purpose of relief package was to provide them immediate relief in this difficult situation.