Rescue 1122 devises duty plan for Muharram

The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has devised a comprehensive duty plan to deal with any emergency situation during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

During a meeting here on Saturday, District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Ehtisham Wahla checked duty plan and said that entire rescue staff had been out on alert in addition to canceling their leaves to deal with emergencies during Muharram, especially on Ashura day.

He said that 52 rescue posts had been established in different parts of the city on the routes of mourning processions and near the sites of Muharram Majalis.

More than 700 rescuers would perform duty during the first Ashra (ten days) of Muharram-ul-Haram, whereas ambulances, fire vehicles, mobile-bike ambulances and other vehicles would also remain available round-the-clock for any rescue operation, he added.