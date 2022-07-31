Wildlife officials foil attempt to smuggle python skin

Abbottabad Wildlife Department foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal python skin to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said an official of the department here on Saturday.

According to details, the officials of the Wildlife Department Abbottabad launched a strike and search operation after receiving reports about smuggling of valuable skins of snake and of other animals.

The official said that the department succeeded in arresting the group involved in the smuggling of illegal animal skins. A case against the group was registered under the Wildlife Smuggling Act.