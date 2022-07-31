Ahad’s Mother Brags About Successful Marriage — Gets Criticized By Sajal Fans

Samra Raza Mir is quite a popular figure in Pakistan as she is the wife of very seasoned Pakistani actor Asif Raza Mir. She’s also known as Mama Mir because of her social media handle. Samra is also mother of popular actor Ahad Raza Mir. She is a lovely person and had always shared a great camaraderie with her ex daughter in law Sajal Aly. Mama Mir still has pictures of Sajal on her account. Ahad’s beautiful mother has posted a scenic picture of her with a beautiful view, on her Instagram, the picture was perfectly photographed by Asif Raza Mir. A fan asked to her, “Mam your pictures are always perfectly captured, how?”. To this comment Samra replied, “Because it took me thirty one years to train the photographer”. Have a look at the small conversation. Public, soon after glimpsing the post, started criticizing her bragging about her successful marriage, they said that she didn’t teach her son to treat his wife well and is now flaunting her successful relationship.