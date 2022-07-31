Yet Another Controversy

Financial Times’ exposé of allegedly dubious PTI funding is just one more matter that can be put to rest rather easily and quickly, yet for whatever reason, these things tend to drag on endlessly in these parts. There’s really no need for all the finger-pointing and allegations, especially in an environment as politically toxic as this.

All you have to do is put all the evidence on the table and let the law deliver its verdict. Imran Khan ought to be quicker than the rest in making sure that all the facts are known since he’s always gone out on a limb to tell everybody that he’s the cleanest of them all; even calling his opponents, whom he’s dubbed “thieves,” worse than terrorists.

This development is also sure to increase pressure on the ECP to finally announce the verdict in the prohibited funding case, which has gone on for more than eight years now.

And since that, too, is going to open yet another can of worms with PTI already tarnishing the ECP’s reputation, the sooner the process of getting to the bottom of this mystery begins the better for everybody.

Let’s not forget that the country has been beset by one controversy after another, especially since the PTI government was sent packing in April. And sooner or later, people will have to choose from one of the mainstream parties, who at present are doing nothing more than throwing mud at each other, to lead them out of the multiple crises that Pakistan currently faces. Arif Naqvi and Abraaj Group have graced the headlines many times in Pakistan.

And mostly, the role of the Pakistani private equity genius, who built a multi-billion-dollar empire out of nothing and now languishes in London awaiting extradition to the US, where he could face up to a 290-year prison sentence, has been controversial.

Best of all questions, including this one, are answered in strict keeping with the law, and not delayed unnecessarily. *