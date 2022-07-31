Amid breakup rumours, Tiger Shroff reviews Disha Patani’s Ek Villain Returns: ‘What a gripping movie’

Although neither actor has confirmed it, rumours are rife that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have parted ways for good. Amid the breakup rumours, Tiger took to Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to the team of Ek Villain Returns.

Posting a picture of the movie poster, the Heropanti actor tagged the cast and wrote, “What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys.”

The post was reposted by Disha on her official Instagram account. Tara Sutaria, too, reposted Tiger’s story and wrote, “Thank youuuu Tttt!!”

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns stars Arjun kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film has received mixed reviews and has been performing decently at the box-office.

Jackie Shroff recently spoke about the rumours surrounding Tiger and Disha. In an interview with Bombay Times, the veteran actor said that he has seen them go out together and that ‘they are thick buddies’ who spend time with each other outside of work. At the end of the day, he said, whether or not they want to date is up to them.

Tiger and Disha have worked together on Baaghi 2. Tiger will be seen in the movie Ganapath alongside Kriti Sanon, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. As for Disha, she will be seen in Yodha, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.