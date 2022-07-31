Public Speculates About Ushna And Feroze Dating

Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah are the two popular Pakistani television actors. Feroze Khan and Ushna have already done many hit dramas. Their fans love their acting and wait for their recent projects. Both are known for making headlines because of their bold personalities. Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah are coming in drama serial Habs. It is their debut drama opposite each other. The serial is making waves because of their strong chemistry. Previously, the actors were spotted together on a trailer launch, after which fans speculated about them Dating. However, Ushnah’s pictures with friend debunked the rumors but now fans are again inquisitive about them. Now the on-screen duo has been spotted vacationing in Dubai and their pictures and videos from Dubai trip rose a lot questions regarding them. Fans said that the two actors are together for sure, fans questioned that why is Feroze not vacationing with Alizeh as she’s his wife, they said that the two are together as if they are husband and wife. One fan said that there is something special between them as previously, in an event they weren’t letting each other go and now they are vacationing together. Fans were completely against Ushna and Feroze vacationing together. One fan said that probably Ayesha and Basit have come to honey moon after getting married in drama, while mentioning their character names. Here are comments.