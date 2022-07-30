Indus Motor raises prices for vehicles amid rupee deprication

The Indus Motor Company (IMC) has increased the pricing of locally produced versions of the Corolla, Yaris, Fortuner, and Revo in response to the persistent depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US currency and rising raw material costs.

The price modifications took effect on July 28, but it should be noted that the company has opted to temporarily close its auto production factory from August 1–13 owing to difficulties importing raw materials. Booking for all cars has also been put on hold by the company.

The new prices are as follows:

In the meantime, the cost of the Yaris 1.3 and 1.5 rose from a starting price of Rs760,000 to Rs910,000. As a result, the Yaris 1.5 starts at Rs4.569 million, and the Yaris 1.3 at Rs3.799 million.

Costs for the Toyota Fortuner increased by between Rs2.530 million and Rs3.160 million, with the new prices for the Fortuner 2.7 G and Fortuner Legender Diesel being Rs12.489 million and Rs15.839 million, respectively.

Revo’s price range climbed from Rs1.830 million to Rs2.270 million for its several variations.

The price of a Hilux E unit has increased by Rs1.680 million to Rs9.039 million.