The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday could not sight the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

This means that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 and the first of Muharram will be Sunday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta.