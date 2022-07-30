Dr Khalida Mandro takes oath as Senator

Dr Khalida Sikandar Mandro, the spouse of late Senator Dr Sikandar Mandro, on Friday took the oath as Senator and signed the roll. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani took the oath and felicitated her for becoming the member of the upper house of the parliament. Eulogizing late Senator Dr Sikandar Mandro’s social, political and parliamentary services, he expressed the hope that she would be a good addition for the august house. Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar and Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem besides others congratulated their new colleague and extended best wishes for the future.