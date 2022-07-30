Fazl demands speedy decision on PTI prohibited funding case

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief, Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Friday demanded from Election Commission of Pakistan for a speedy decision on the long pending foreign funding case of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf.

Addressing a press conference, PDM President Maulana Fazalur Rehman, who is also the central ameer of Jamiat Ulema Islam-F said that PTI’s foreign funding was pending for several years and urged Election Commission of Pakistan to decide it quickly. He said that people of Pakistan knew that which party had received foreign funding from rival countries and such party may be banned immediately after found guilty. He said PTI lawmakers of Punjab Assembly were de seated on the letter of PTI Chairman and as a result by-election were held while almost a similar letter of PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was ignored in a same case.

He said decision in the case of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly’s ruling may have different had full court of Supreme Court formed. He said double standard of dispensation of justice would weaken democracy and shatter confidence of people. He said that we highly respect state institutions including judiciary and all decisions should be taken on merit. Fazl said that institutions should not be used for political gains or promoting an individual. He said Pakistan was created for its people and not for “Ladla”, adding if anyone in a state institutions was fond of politics should come openly in political field rather than pushing “Ladla.” He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was charged in Panama case and was later disqualified on iqama.

He said religious and political parties despite ideological differences gathered under PDM’s umbrella was fighting for the country’s survival rather for Government.