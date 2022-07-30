SHC orders restoration of Zaheer’s CNIC, bank accounts

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the restoration of bank accounts and identity cards of Zaheer’s brother Shabbir and other family members involved in the Dua Zehra case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the petition regarding the restoration of accounts and cards belonging to Zaheer’s family members – the primary suspect in the alleged kidnapping and marriage of Karachi teen Dua Zehra. The petitioner’s counsel maintained that the petition on which the decision was taken had been disposed of on June 8 and law officers of the federal and provincial governments were in support of restoring the accounts and CNICs. The assistant attorney general stated that the main objective has been achieved and that there was no harm in restoring the bank accounts of Zaheer’s family members. Justice Kalhoro remarked that the case was simple, Dua Zahra had been recovered, and the bank accounts and identity cards had nothing to do with the investigation. The court ordered the restoration of all bank accounts and identity cards of Zaheer’s family and directed the State Bank, NADRA and other relevant departments to implement the court order.

The court observed that the bank accounts and identity cards of Shabbir and Zaheer’s mother should be restored and withdrew its previous order. Earlier, the SHC had ordered relevant authorities to freeze the accounts of Zaheer’s family. Last week, a judicial magistrate of Lahore allowed Sindh Police to move Dua Zehra to Karachi in order to produce her in the city’s trial court.