France charges 5 more of Gabon ex-leader’s children: judicial source

France has charged five more children of former Gabonese president Omar Bongo in a long-running inquiry over ill-gotten wealth, a judicial source said Friday. Omar Bongo, a close French ally, ruled the oil-rich state from 1967 until his death in 2009, when he was succeeded by his son Ali Bongo Ondimba. He had 54 children. French investigators suspect several members of the late president’s family to have knowingly benefitted from a fraudulently acquired real-estate empire worth at least 85 million euros ($87 million). They have already charged four other adult children, as well as a former Miss France, over receiving Parisian apartments from the late president.

This means at least nine half-sisters and half-brothers of Gabon’s current president have now been indicted in the 15-year-old case. The siblings most recently charged, in June and July, include Pascaline Bongo, 66, his eldest daughter and former director of his cabinet, Omar Denis Jr Bongo, 28, who is also the grandson of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, Jeanne Matoua, 38, and Joseph Matoua, 40, the judicial source said, confirming a report by Africa Intelligence. It was not immediately clear who the fifth child charged since June was.

They were charged with receiving misappropriated public funds, “active and passive corruption”, money laundering and “misuse of social assets”. Pascaline Bongo’s lawyer, Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt, said the charges involved “legal and factual anachronism”.