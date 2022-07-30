China, Pakistan to jointly conserve cultural heritage

China and Pakistan will jointly train artistic talents and conserve the intangible cultural heritage with the establishment of the China-Pakistan Cultural and Educational Exchange Center (CPCEEC), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday. CPCEEC was launched jointly by Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (China) and University of Education (Pakistan) on June 9, 2022.

Talat Naseer Pasha, president of University of Education (Pakistan) expressed that “He expects CPCEEC to enhance the in-depth cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China.” According to Hebei Academy of Fine Arts (HBAFA), on the basis of CPCEEC, they are ready to cooperate with the Pakistani side in training of artistic talents, conservation and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, transformation of artistic sci-tech achievements and teachers’ exchanges.

Hao Jinlong, vice director of International Exchanges and Cooperation of HBAFA, said that besides the cooperation in energy, security, economy, the cultural and artistic exchanges and communication cannot be ignored by the two nations under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Hao said, “CPCEEC aims to promote the cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan and artistic education for the two nations.”

Hao added that “We hope to record the developing course of CPEC and the changes of Pakistanis by arts. We also want to contribute to the people-to-people bond of China and Pakistan.” Hebei Academy of Fine Arts, a full-time undergraduate academy of Fine Arts, provides 11 teaching units and 78 majors, including fine arts, design and film and television production. This academy also has established a national animation industry base. Since 2019, HBAFA has attracted Pakistani students to study here.