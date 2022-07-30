Govt promoting FDI to boost national economy: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said promotion of foreign investment in the country was one of the top priorities of the government. Talking to a delegation of Pakistan-American Business Forum, he said the government was committed to ensure favourable conditions for foreign investors with an aim to strengthen national economy. The delegation included Secretary General Pakistan American Business Forum Waqar Khan, President Riaz Hussain and Senior Vice President Anwar Azam. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and senior officials also participated in the meeting.

PM Sharif said the coalition government came into power during tough times with an objective to uphold the sanctity of State over politics. He mentioned that the government took difficult decisions to revive the economy and save the country from default. He held the previous government responsible for imparting damage to economy, however said, efforts were afoot to ensure development of the country through hard work. On electricity generation, the prime minister said short-term and long-term plans would be implemented to cut dependence on imported fuel. He said a project to generate power up to 7,000 Mega Watt through renewable sources including solar and wind was in the offing. As part of austerity measures, he mentioned imposition of ban on import of luxury goods as well as reduction of unnecessary government expenditure.

The delegation appreciated the measures taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for restoration of economy, beside extending facilities to export industry and addressing the problems of overseas Pakistanis. The delegation apprised the prime minister about their problems and also gave feedback on various related matters. The prime minister instructed the authorities concerned to resolve their problems on priority basis and assured them every possible facilitation by the government.