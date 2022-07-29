AIG Karachi assured FPCCI of improved law & order

Suleman Chawla, Acting President FPCCI, said Javed Alam Odho, Additional Inspector General of Police for Karachi Range, has assured FPCCI of an improved and facilitative law & order situation in the city. He added that the business, industry, and trade community of the city are the biggest stakeholders of the city as far as law & order are concerned; as Karachi is the commercial, financial, trade, and economic hub of the country.

Suleman Chawla emphasized that Police, CPLC, and the business community should work in coordination toward the common goal of a more peaceful and economically vibrant city. He maintained that the law enforcement agencies should consider the businessmen as their friends and supporters; so that, they can also feel comfortable contacting the Police for their complaints and their timely redressals.

Javed Alam Odho, AIG Police for Karachi Range, apprised the large gathering of the traders and prominent business personalities of the city at the Federation House that the crime rate has gone down over the past 2 – 3 months; but, there is still room for the improvement. He specifically mentioned that there is a marked improvement in mobile snatching and other street crimes.

AIG Karachi maintained that the police understand that the business community is the most unbiased segment of the society as they are only concerned with their businesses and economic activities. The more jobs the business community creates, the more youth is employed and it reflects inversely on the crime rate as well. The more people you are employing in factories and shops, the lesser miscreants will be in the streets, he added.

AIG informed that major steps will be implemented toward a Karachi safe city in the next two years and the police are using GPS & cellular data extensively to curtail and control the crime. We must utilize the technology to reduce the burden on the police force and enhance the precision in its operations, he added.