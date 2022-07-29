PSX loses 126 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 126.28 points, a negative change of 0.31pc, closing at 40,150.36 points against 40,276.64 points on the last working day. A total of 170,272,721 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 251,270,268 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 6.307b against Rs9.347b on last trading day. As many as 312 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 108 of them recorded gain and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 13,939,844 shares and price per share of Rs18.74, Lotte Chemical with volume of 9,967,880 and price per share of Rs29.47 and Cnergyico Pk with volume of 8,718,202 and price per share of Rs4.79. Mehmood Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs57.04 per share, closing at Rs818.25 whereas the runner up was Indus Motor Company, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs43.18 to Rs994.60. Colgate Palm witnessed maximum decrease of Rs70.50 per share closing at Rs1,999.50 followed by Thal Limited, the share price of which declined by Rs18.15 to close at Rs228.98.