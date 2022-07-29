Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s TikTok video goes viral

A hilarious TikTok video of showbiz couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Lahore Se Aagey’ star took to his official account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, and shared a new TikTok video of him and his wife-actor, Iqra Aziz on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

The celebrity couple can be seen mimicking a humorous script with a Hyderabadi accent in the clip which was captioned with “Mai wakai hazaar bar bola tha, (I really mentioned that multiple times).”

The viral TikTok video shared by Hussain earlier today has already been watched by 156,000 users of the social application within a couple of hours. The post not only received thousands of hearts but several of his 2.1 million Instagram followers took to the comment section to hype the couple.

Have a look at the comments section:

You cutiesss

Her expressions

Awe Hyderabadi accent

Sooo cute

The celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony. They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends.

‘Jhooti’ stars welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021, while the proud parents celebrated the first birthday of their only kid earlier this week.