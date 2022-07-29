Humayun Saeed’s Grand Birthday Celebration in Dubai

Superstar Humayun Saeed is spotted celebrating his grand Birthday in Dubai. Well, the actor was given a lavish birthday party and dinner from Salman Iqbal and his wife, who are owners of Ary media Network. He threw the party for Humayun Saeed in Dubai.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor thanked Salman Iqbal and Sabeen Salman for arranging an incredible birthday dinner for him in Dubai. He expressed his love and said that this year he had so much to celebrate by the grace of Allah, Humayun said, “we truly had a great time. And thank you all as well for the love, prayers, and best wishes you have sent to me on my birthday. It truly means so much to me. May Allah bless you all”!

Humayun Saeed’s Wife Samina also wished her husband and thanked Allah for his companionship, she Said, “Not a day goes by when I’m not grateful that you came into my life. The happiest days of my life have been better and the bad days not so bad, with you by my side.I wish so much happiness and peace on you today and every day, the kind of happiness that matches what you bring into everyone else’s life. May Allah bless you and protect you always.I love you more than anything else! Happy Birthday Humayun “. Here are the celebration pictures and video of the actor.