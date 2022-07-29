Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Lilly Singh’s hilarious bowing competition

Priyanka Chopra and comedian Lilly Singh had a grooving night at Punjabi music icon Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Los Angeles. PeeCee, who got super excited to meet her friends in California, turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared fun-filled backstage pictures from the concert. The White Tiger actress gave a shoutout to the Udta Punjab star with an encouraging post and wrote, “There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You’re such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh” All three of them also had a bowing competition, for which, PeeCee wrote, “PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I’ll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew.” Lilly also commented on Priyanka’s post, “Big Vibessss.” She had earlier shared a video of herself with Priyanka grooving to Diljit’s music at the concert, and wrote, “Punjabii”.