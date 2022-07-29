COMSATS & WSSCA ink MoU for cooperation on solid waste management

COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus and Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Friday joined hands for a collaboration agreement that has been signed for research on solid waste management, water supply scheme system and sewage system. The agreement would promote cooperation between both institutions with each other in the field of research. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Director of COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus, Prof. Muhammad Maruf Shah and the CEO of WSSCA, Engineer Muhammad Javed Abbasi. While speaking on the occasion Director COMSATS said that cooperation agreements between industry and academic institutions are the need of the hour, students of COMSATS University have already done a lot of research work on solid waste management, and water supply schemes system and sewage system which is beneficial for WSSCA. Chief Executive WSSCA while speaking on the occasion said that Comsats University has the best experts and WSSCA can solve the municipal issues with the help of these experts and provide better services to the citizens in a modern way.