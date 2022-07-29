2 more diagnosed with dengue virus in Rawalpindi

Two more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 23.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that, among the new cases, one of each patient had arrived from Kahutta and the Potohar town urban areas and was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital.

During the last 24 hours, he added that as many as 67 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district’s health facilities while the district administration departments had registered 24 FIRs, sealed 10, issued challans to 25, notices to 89 while a fine of Rs 121,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication. Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs and create awareness among the people about the hazards of the dengue virus because of the increasing number of its cases.

Tahir called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and to remove water after rain to prevent the spread of dengue larvae breeding.

He added that the present spell of rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled on an emergency basis, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rains during the week.