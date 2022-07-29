Gold price decline by Rs4,200 to Rs158,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs4,200 per tola and was sold at Rs158,300 on Friday against sale at Rs162,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs3,601 and was sold at Rs135,717 against its sale at Rs139,318 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs124,407 against its sale at Rs127,708, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs1603 and Rs1397.46 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $12 and was sold at $1762 against its sale at $1750, the association reported. Monitoring Desk