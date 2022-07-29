Taking an aspirin daily reduces chances of ovarian cancer: study

According to a new study, daily aspirin use can lower the risk of getting ovarian cancer among high-risk individuals.

Another 2018 also showed that daily aspirin use can reduce ovarian cancer rates; however, this study is the first to look at how beneficial over-the-counter medicine can be for those at high-risk.

“Ovarian cancer is the most fatal gynecologic cancer. Most known risk factors of ovarian cancer—such as family history, mutations in the BRCA 1 and 2 genes, and endometriosis — can’t be modified,” says Britton Tabert, PhD, MS, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Utah School of Medicine, in a university release.

To conduct the study, researchers pooled data from 17 studies that included more than 8,300 cases of ovarian cancer to analyse published data.

“Since aspirin helped people who had two or more risk factors, we hope patients and clinicians can use this research to have an informed conversation when it comes to potential preventive measures,” Tabert said. “Individuals should consult their health care providers before beginning new medication in order to most appropriately balance any potential risks with the potential benefits.”

Trabert received a research award related to her work with aspirin use and lower ovarian cancer rates.