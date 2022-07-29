Muharram 2022: Moon not sighted, Ashura to be marked on August 9

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Friday could not sight the Muharram-ul-Haram moon, which will mark the beginning of the new Islamic year, 1444 AH.

Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on August 9 and the first of Muharram will be Sunday.

Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad presided over the meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Quetta.

While the Zonal/ District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees held their meetings at their respective headquarters including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, and thus marks the start of the Islamic New Year. Muharram also holds a greater significance – we know from the holy Qur’an that Muharram is one of the four sacred months.