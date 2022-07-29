School timings issued by Punjab govt

LAHORE: Punjab’s school education department has issued school timings in the province including Lahore from August 01.

According to the notification, boys’ schools in the province will open at 7:30 am. They will off at 1:00 pm. The timings for the girls’ school will be from 7:15 am to 1:00 pm.

On Friday also, the boys and girls will be off at 11:30 am and 11:00 am respectively.

Timings for the schools working in double shifts will be from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm in the first shift. The second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The timings for the schools will also be changed for the winter season from October 15.

On June 18 it was learned that around 7,000 Insaf Afternoon schools in the Punjab province established for improving the literacy rate and managing education infrastructure in an efficient manner are on the verge of shutdown.

According to the provincial education department, the afternoon schools would be closed if funds will not be made available within a month. It has emerged that the teachers have not been paid fees for the past four months.

Earlier, schools were closed from 1st June.