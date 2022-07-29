USA to allow direct flights of PIA: read when

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday has shown readiness for direct flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Pakistan.

The Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi made the announcement. He did it while addressing a press conference in the US capital.

Sufi said FAA representatives for airports will soon visit Pakistan. They will inspect the PIA aircraft that would be used for US flights.

He said that the direct flights to the United States from Pakistan will also benefit to boost bilateral trade between both countries. Furthermore, the US will appoint a trade representative at the Karachi port, he added.

It may be noted that the Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi is currently in the US. He is holding bilateral meetings with high-ranking US Officials to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields.

During a meeting with the delegation of the US Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation and Transportation Security Administration, Salman Sufi stressed for resumption of PIA direct flights from Pakistan to the United States.

During an interaction with United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Kara McDonald, Salman Sufi highlighted the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of women, minorities, and marginalized communities.

