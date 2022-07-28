Macron defies rights criticism to host Saudi strongman

French President Emmanuel Macron was set to host Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, outraging rights groups and the fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The meeting is the latest step in the diplomatic rehabilitation of the de facto leader of the Saudi kingdom who became a pariah in the West following the Khashoggi killing.

The bearded leader known as “MBS” arrived in France after a stop in Greece and following a visit from US President Joe Biden to Riyadh earlier this month.

An aide to Macron defended the working dinner at a time of a global energy and food crisis, while promising that human rights would be raised.

“He will talk about it (rights) in a general way, but will also take the chance to raise individual cases,” the aide said on condition of anonymity.

“For the president to have an influence and tackle the problems that European countries and France face… the only way is to talk with all of our partners,” the aide added.

He repeated France’s longstanding demand that the gruesome dismemberment of Khashoggi be investigated and those responsible be “brought to justice”.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne denied claims that the country was undermining its public commitments to defend human rights.

“It obviously does not cast doubt on our principles. It does not cast doubt on our commitment to human rights,” she told reporters during a trip to eastern France.

MBS’ stop in Greece on Tuesday was his first trip to the EU since the murder of Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The crime was described by a UN probe as an “extrajudicial killing for which Saudi Arabia is responsible”.

US intelligence agencies determined that MBS had “approved” the operation that led to Khashoggi’s death, although Riyadh denies this, blaming rogue operatives. “I am scandalised and outraged that Emmanuel Macron is receiving with all the honours the executioner of my fiance, Jamal Khashoggi,” Hatice Cengiz told AFP on Thursday.

“All the international investigations carried out up to this point… recognise the responsibility of MBS in the assassination,” Cengiz said. Amnesty International secretary general Agnes Callamard told AFP she felt “profoundly troubled by the visit, because of what it means for our world and what it means for Jamal (Khashoggi) and people like him.”

MBS is a man who “does not tolerate any dissent,” she added.

But for Western countries desperate to find new sources of energy, the 36-year-old de facto leader of the world’s biggest oil producer has become an essential figure.

The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent energy prices soaring, with Western nations scouring the globe to find supplies to replace oil and gas from Russia.

Macron and Biden were caught on camera discussing their efforts — and possible spare production capacity in Saudi Arabia — at a G7 summit at the end of June in Germany. “The war in Ukraine has put the energy-producing countries back in the spotlight, and they are taking advantage of it,” said Camille Lons, research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

The Saudi strongman stayed overnight at his Louis XIV chateau in Louveciennes west of Paris which he acquired in 2015, according to a source who asked not to be named.

Despite its name, the 7,000 m2 castle was only built in 2009, by a company headed by Khashoggi’s cousin Emad.

The killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, drew outrage not just over the elimination of a prominent critic of the Saudi regime, but also for the manner in which it was carried out.

He was lured into the Saudi consulate on October 2, 2018 before being strangled and dismembered, reportedly with a bonesaw.