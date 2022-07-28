Intel earnings stagnates from slow PC sales

Following two years of increased demand due to the pandemic, Intel is predicted to announce reduced sales for the second consecutive quarter. According to experts surveyed by FactSet, sales are anticipated to drop 8.6pc to $18.07b in the second quarter from the same time last year. It would be the sharpest fall in almost a decade. Wall Street anticipates Intel to announce net earnings of $2.19b, a decline of 57pc from the same period last year. The market for PCs, which individuals bought in large quantities during the previous two years to enable distant work and distance education, has slowed due to higher interest rates, inflation, and the resumption of in-person labour. In the current quarter, Intel is predicted to produce $18.56b in sales, a decrease of 3.4pc from the same period last year. Technology companies are off to their worst year-to-date start as markets respond to inflation and high interest rates. The biggest chip manufacturer in America in terms of revenue is also battling other market challenges.