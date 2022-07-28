KP CM inaugurates development projects at KMC

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday visited Khyber Medical University to inaugurate various development projects completed at cost of Rs. 690 million.

The completed development projects include newly constructed Academic block, Administration block and Public Health Reference Laboratory. After the establishment of modern Public Health Reference Laboratory now tests of complex diseases will be conducted in the province.

Earlier, medical tests of various diseases including Congo fever were conducted from Islamabad and Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that KP government had introduced unprecedented reforms in health sector, while reforms in education and health sector had been the priority of his government since day one to provide best healthcare facilities to people of the province.

Minister Health Taimur Khan Jhagra, Minister Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif were also present on the occasion.

He said that old healthcare facilities in the province were being modernized and upgraded and new institutions with innovative facilities were also being established to improve healthcare facilities.