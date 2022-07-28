NHA asked to repair roads damaged in recent rains

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood on Thursday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to take all necessary measures for repair or reconstruction of all roads damaged during recent heavy rains and floods in the country.

“The authority should take immediate practical steps for smooth flow of traffic on its network to the convenience of the motorists,” the minister said in a statement issued here.

According to details received by NHA, Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road had been blocked due to the fall of large rocks. Three excavators have been rushed to the site to reopen the road.

Similarly, in Balochistan, the Hub-Uthal section had been opened for traffic and the steps were underway to open remaining sections up to Bela for traffic. Karakoram Highway (KKH) was closed for all traffic due to mud flow near Dasu.

However, traffic at this point has now been restored. Landslides at Wango Hills in Balochistan were being controlled by two each excavators, tractors and tractor-trolleys.

General Manager (Punjab-South) NHA Multan in a news release said the cut on Indus Highway near Taunsa due to flood has been filled and the road has been opened to traffic.

Meanwhile, NHA chairman captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha visited the site of Hub Bridge on Karachi-Quetta National Highway (N-25). Due to heavy rain and flood on July 25, 2 spans of Hub Bridge were collapsed, while this bridge was closed to traffic on July 22 due to erosion in the pillars and traffic was diverted to the hub bypass.

The Hub Bridge constructed by the Communication and Works Department in 1962 had 24 spans and each span was 25 meters. The width of the bridge was 8.50 meters and was not capable of bearing the load of heavy traffic of present days.

Moreover, during the recent heavy monsoon rains, the condition of the bridge deteriorated further and it could have caused an untoward incident like the Sher Shah Bridge. So the bridge was closed with the support of the district administration and the traffic movement was suspended.

In view of the current condition of the remaining spans of the hub bridge, the Federal Minister for Communications had directed the construction of a new hub bridge, as a result of which the NHA Executive Board also formally approved the construction of the new bridge the other day.

He also directed to fill all the cracks appearing on the Bela-Uthal-Hub National Highway.

Similalry, captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha along with a team of experts was examining the damage caused to the highways of Sindh and Balochistan due to floods, and in the light of their consultation, a comprehensive plan will be chalked out for the complete rehabilitation of the roads.