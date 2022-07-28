Mirwaiz calls for all medical assistance to ailing Malik

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the media reports regarding the health and safety of illegally Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik. He has been shifted to a Delhi hospital after his health deteriorated while being on indefinite hunger strike in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz who is under house detention since Aug 2019 in a statement in Srinagar said the political prisoners of occupied Kashmir are being subjected to revenge for their political beliefs , and all norms of judicial justice and redressal to them ignored.

The statement said that the peoples leadership of Jammu and Kashmir is either detained in houses or imprisoned in jails, which is not only very unfortunate but also illegal.

The senior APHC leader said that repression on the basis of political ideologies and claims of establishing peace through detentions, bans, censorship, sanctions and repressive measures can neither change the facts nor sentiments; ultimately dialogue and negotiation between all parties is the only way to resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue on a permanent basis. And it is inevitable for the establishment of stability and lasting peace and security in the region, he added.

The APHC leader reiterated call for release of all political prisoners including Hurriyet leaders, youth and activists languishing in different Indian and IIOJK jails. The statement also urged all medical assistance to Yasin Malik and judicial redressal.