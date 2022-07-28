Minister for more concerted efforts during monsoon relief operations

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday stressed on more concerted efforts by the local government institutions along with government departments for rescue and relief operations during the ongoing monsoon rains and flash floods across the province.

Chairing a meeting to review relief activities in the province here at LG Secretariat , he appreciated that all the relevant departments including LG bodies, PDMA, Rescue 1122 and other relief agencies were carrying out relief and rescue activities very well.

However, he directed them to have maximum liaison with one another for more coordinated actions, particularly to overcome urban flooding and its losses to the local population. He directed the LG bodies to focus on urban drainage system and ensure smoothly diversion of the flood water to big watercourses in the entire province including the merged districts to protect the adjacent communities from flood damages.

He said, TMAs, Water and Sanitation Companies (WSSCs) and Local Area Development Authorities should form special inspection squads to remove encroachments and debris. Gandapur clarified that about three more weeks are left to the end of the monsoon season and more rains have been predicted during this time, so the local bodies authorities and rescue organizations across the province should keep themselves on high alert and continue joint preparations to cope with the emergency situation.